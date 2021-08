WARRENS—Victor Donald Smith, 72, of Warrens, WI, died on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at the Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 27 at 1:00 p.m. at the Community Church of the Nazarene, 1831 George Street, La Crosse. Burial will be in the Burns Cemetery, rural Bangor, WI. Friends may call at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse on Thursday from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.