LA CROSSE — Victor F. Rieber, 82, of La Crosse passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022, at Gundersen Medical Center. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at St. James the Less Catholic Church, 1032 Caledonia Street, La Crosse. Fr. Robert Letnona will officiate and burial with Military Honors will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Preston, Minnesota.