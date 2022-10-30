Victoria R. Marsolek

WHITEHALL — Victoria (Vickie) Marsolek, 88, of Whitehall passed away on Oct. 26, 2022, at the Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. Victoria was born Nov. 29, 1933, at home in the town of Arcadia to Alex Lyga Sr. and Victoria (Misch) Lyga. Victoria married Dominic D. Marsolek Oct. 26, 1953, at Ss. Peter and Paul Church in Independence.

Victoria did many jobs besides helping on the family farm; she and her mother had a cleaning business for people and area business. She was a phone operator for the Elk Creek Phone Company; she worked for the Canning Company in Blair, she waitressed, and was a full-time nanny for 13 years. After retiring, she did child care out of her home.

Survivors include her children; Daniel of Whitehall, Germaine (Suzanne) of Blair, Sharon (Jim) Jolivette of Taylor, Mark/Smoke (Sue) of Pleasantville, Mary (Bob) Johnson of Whitehall, Susan Marsolek (Daughter in Law); 11 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; brother, Rolland Lyga of Arcadia; sister-in-laws, Helen (Aloizie) Lyga of Pigeon Falls, Joyce (Stanley) Lyga of Whitehall, Betty (Richard) Marsolek of Independence, and Betty (Raymond) Halama of Strum.

Victoria was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Dominic; son, Kenneth; brothers, Alex Jr., Aloizie, Stanley, Adolph, and Richard; sisters, Angeline and Eleanore; sisters-in -laws, Rosie and Theresa; and her beloved dog, Nickie.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 on Thursday, November 3, at Saint John’s Catholic Church in Whitehall with Father George Thayilkuzhitottu officiating.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 2, from 4 to 6 p.m. followed by Rosary at the Edison Funeral Home Independence. There will also be a visitation one hour prior to the funeral at the church.

Burial following services at the Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Independence. To leave an online condolence for her family, please visit www.edisonfuneralhome.com.