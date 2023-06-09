TOMAH—Vida H. Peters, 94 of Tomah passed away on May 29, 2023 at her home. She was born on May 29, 1929 to Tycko and Mary (Isacckson) Carlson in Iron Mountain, Michigan. Vida grew up in the Faithhorn, Michigan area. After graduating, Vida relocated to Milwaukee. She was united in marriage to George Peters. She worked in a variety of factories, most notably Briggs & Stratton, Acdelco Spark Plug and Allis Chalmers. Continuing her education at Milwaukee Area Technical College, Vida obtained a clerical degree and was employed for over 20 years for the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Department. Upon retirement, Vida moved to Tomah where she has resided since. Giving back to the community was a priority of Vida’s. She was a past president and lifelong member of the Tomah Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, a lifelong member of the VFW Post #1382 Auxiliary, a member of the American Legion Post #201 Auxiliary and a member of the Monroe County Association for Community Education (HCE). Throughout the years, Vida dedicated countless hours volunteering cherishing the relationship and friendship along the way. She enjoyed being with friends and family. Vida enjoyed dancing to Polka Music with a scotch and water in her hand “Tee Heeing & Ha Haing” the entire time. She will be remembered for all of her stories from all of her travels around the world, stories of her childhood growing up Faithhorn, MI, and her endless love she expressed for her family.