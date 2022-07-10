LA CROSSE — Vincent Joseph Hatt, 82, of La Crosse passed away Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at the Mayo Clinic Methodist Hospital in Rochester, Minn. A funeral Mass will be held on Monday, July 18, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Roncalli Newman Catholic Church, 1732 State St., La Crosse. Visitations will be held on Sunday, July 17, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska, and also on Monday at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass. His full obituary is online at couleecremation.com.