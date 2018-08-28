Viola Pfaff
Viola Pfaff passed in peace Sunday, Aug., 26, 2018, at the age of 101.
Viola was born Aug.13, 1917, in the town of Sparta, to Carl and Susie (Meyer) Schulz. She graduated from Sparta High School in 1935 (and still wore her class ring every day) and married Curtis Pfaff in November of the same year. She worked at La Crosse Footwear for 32 years and was a member of the 25 Year Club. After retiring, she and Curtis moved to Millston, where she became clerk for the town of Millston for 10 years. She later moved back to Onalaska, to be close to family.
She is survived by her son, Bernie Pfaff of La Crosse; daughter, Geri (John) Guy of Onalaska and their children, Gaylene (Gordy) Lemon of Palm Bay, Fla., Garren Guy of Madison and Gibby Guy (Ken) of La Crosse; and granddaughter-in-law, Debbie Guy of Holmen. She is also survived by six great-grandchildren; Jason, Carly, Jessi, Bryanna, Dylan, Janelle; and two great-great-granddaughters, Elora and Layla. She also leaves behind one sister, Dorothy Peterson of Sparta; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Curtis in 1985; and grandson, Greg Guy in 1999. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Willard Schulz; and sister, Hattie Croy; along with several stepbrothers and stepsisters.
Special thanks to the staff at Springbrook for taking such good care of Mom these past couple of years. A special thank you to Della and Heather, Mom’s two favorites. Also, a big thank you to Gundersen Health System hospice team for their help and guidance.
Her body will be cremated, with Coulee Region Cremation in charge. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 30, at Brookside Cemetery in Millston, with Pastor Richard Kanzenbach officiating.