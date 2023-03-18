ROCKLAND—V. Jane Hallock, 95, was born in Berrien Center, Michigan and passed away peacefully at home February 7, 2023 in Rockland. Jane was a nurse, wonderful mother, mentor to many and with Harold managed Screen Arts, producing religious wall plaques.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years Harold Hallock and second husband Ashley Robertson. She is survived by children: Dianne Dicken (Thomas) Kimmel, LuAnne (Doug) Flahuat, Rick (Twyla) Hallock, Rachael (Harry) Selent, Lon (Jane) Hallock and 14 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at Hylandale, March 26, at 11:00 AM.