Violet Jean Lash, 85, formerly of Mindoro, went peacefully home to God as a resident of Bridgepath Assisted Living, Sparta, Wisconsin on November 3, 2022.

Violet was born February 23, 1937 in Leon, Wisconsin to Herman and Pearl (Paulson) Hanson. Violet was baptized and confirmed as a child. She graduated from Mindoro High School on May 24, 1956. On June 1, 1963, she married Paul Lash. Together they farmed on the Lash Family Farm, being the third generation.

Violet enjoyed many activities which included gardening, baking and canning. She also enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Violet was very active within her church, serving on many committees.

Violet is survived by her six children: Paulette (Roger) Huber, John Lash, Carl (Jane) Lash, Paul Jr. (Penny) Lash, Alton (Kim) Lash, Elizabeth (John) Frauenkron; ten grandchildren: Michael Huber, Heather (Fiance’ George Luedtke, Jr.) Huber, Darin (Emily) Lash, Collin (Fiance’ Mikayla Gallenberger) Lash, Quintin Lash, Brian and Brody Lash and Madeline, Dawson and Garrett Frauenkron; four step-grandchildren: Charlene (Robbie) Nelson, Samantha (Dillon) Lockington, Allison (Zachary) Bashaw, Trenton Frauenkron; a great-grandchild, Caden Lash; four step-great-grandchildren: Macy and Makenna Lockington, Hadleigh and Harper Nelson; her brothers, Emil (Virginia) Hanson, Raymond (Geneita) Hanson, Vernon (Kay) Hanson, Chester Hanson; her sisters, Shirley Fancher, Leona Hanson; sisters-in-law, Sandra Hanson, Lynne Hanson and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Paul, Sr.; brothers: Harley Hanson, Orin Hanson, Lloyd Hanson and an infant sister, Corrine.

Funeral services will be Friday, November 11, 2022, 11:00 A.M. at Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, Burr Oak, Wisconsin with Pastor Christopher Johns officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Friends may call at the church on Thursday from 6:30 P.M. to 8:30 P.M. and on Friday one hour prior to services.

The family would like to thank Bridgepath Assisted Living for their excellent care of Violet.

Zwickey Funeral Homes, Melrose Chapel is assisting the family.