Violet Mavis (Kruckow) Gaustad

HOUSTON, MN—Violet Mavis (Kruckow) Gaustad, 97, of Houston, MN, passed away, Friday, October 15, 2021, at her home.

Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m., Friday, October 22, 2021, at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Caledonia, MN. Rev. Tom Schultz will officiate. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m., until the time of service, Friday, at the church. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Caledonia Chapel, Caledonia, MN, is in charge of arrangements. A complete obituary may be found and online condolences may be offered at www.jandtfredrickson.com.

