FRIENDSHIP—Virgil E. Erickson, 92, of Friendship, WI and formerly of Leon, WI, died Sunday, August 27, 2023 at Villa Pines Living Center, Friendship.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, September 3, 2023 at Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation, Sparta, with Pastor David Guerrero officiating. Burial will be in Leon Cemetery.

Family and friends are invited for visitation from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Sunday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered at www.schanhoferfh.com

Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation, Sparta, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.