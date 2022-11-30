Virginia E. Sturdevant, age 103, of Viroqua and formerly of Retreat, died on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Creamery Creek in Viroqua. She was born on July 17, 1919, at her family home south of Viroqua to Andrew and Petra (Bruland) Anderson. Virginia was confirmed at Kickapoo United Lutheran Church. She graduated from Viroqua High School and later earned a bachelor’s degree in education from U.W. La Crosse. She continued her education, earning a master’s degree from Winona State University. She married Wesley Sturdevant and they had two children, Elizabeth and Dennis. She was a 70-year member of the Eastern Star, 2-time Worthy Matron and a member of the Sweet Adelines. Virginia had a 44-year career in education, teaching at various rural schools in our area and serving as a supervisor of La Crosse and Vernon County one room schools. She went on to teach at Prairie View, De Soto and Stoddard Elementary Schools. For 39 years, she and Wesley owned and operated the Retreat General Store with her sister and brother-in-law, Olga and Melvin Seymour. After Wesley died, Virginia moved to Viroqua.