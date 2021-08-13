Virginia Frances (O’Neil) Murray

In addition to raising her family, Virginia was a talented cross-stitcher, amazing gardener, avid sport fan (she loved the Green Bay Packers and college basketball) and loved to travel with her family. She spent many years working at Tomah Memorial Hospital in OB as a nursing assistant where no baby left her care without the “Murray curl”. She loved to “run into” the mom’s she cared for and their kids and amazingly she remembered all of them. She made many great friends while working at Tomah Memorial Hospital and she cherished those friendships through her life.

Virginia loved holidays and celebrations, especially when it meant gathering as many family members and friends as she could to share a meal and spend time together. She loved to celebrate her Irish heritage on Saint Patrick’s Day with a big batch of corned beef and cabbage.

Virginia was preceded in death by her loving husband, James; son, Kevin; siblings: Elmer, Fritz, Boney and Delores and her parents.

Words cannot express how much Virginia will be missed by her family and friends, she had a tremendous sense of humor and her laughter was infectious. She had a passion and energy for life that was unbounding.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, 11:00 a.m. at the Queen of the Apostles Parish in Tomah. Father Samuel McCarty will officiate. Burial will follow in the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Tomah. Family and friends are invited for visitation on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., with a rosary beginning at 3:30 p.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Visitation will also be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service on Wednesday at the church. The Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.