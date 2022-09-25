MIDDLETON — Virginia "Ginny" Ann (Kuderer) Clark passed away peacefully on Monday, September 19, 2022, at 9:09 pm in the town of Middleton with her daughter at her side. Ginny was born at her family's farmhouse in Cashton, Wisconsin, on January 6, 1945, during a huge snowstorm. Her parents Richard and Marie (Schaub) Kuderer had her baptized at Blessed Virgin Catholic Church on St. Mary's Ridge, where she also attended grade school and got married.

Growing up on the family farm, Ginny took on household duties. This was the beginning of her long life of cooking, exchanging recipes, and baking the best pies of every seasonal variety for her number one taste tester. Ginny rarely sat still and was always busy in the kitchen. As a child, her family worked together to raise and butcher chickens, pick strawberries to save or sell, and make hay. She got an early start in caring for others by helping her blind grandmother Schaub who lived over the meadow.

As a senior Ginny was crowned Cashton Fall Festival Queen and graduated from Cashton High School in 1963. On October 16, 1965, she married her high school sweetheart, Orlin Clark, whom she met at a wedding dance in Ontario. They were married for over 55 years.

After attending Western Wisconsin Technical College for a semester, she worked at the Hotel Stoddard as a part-time waitress. One week into second semester she got hired at Batavian National Bank, and later worked at Cooler Company, making many lifelong friendships. Her next and final job was at the Insurance Center where she made more friendships for over 40 years.

Orlin and Ginny had two children, David and Amy. When the family wasn't traveling to racing events, Orlin and Ginny took their children to visit and help on their parents' family farms. They liked to stop at the cheese factory or Amish stores for homegrown goodies. Ginny was a kind and supportive mother who made sure her kids knew their nursery rhymes and learned to swim. She donned her moon boots and down-feather jacket for many freezing hockey games and she videorecorded halftime shows for the Onalaska band. Ginny was a master of the VHS tape, recording her favorite soap operas for years.

Ginny was the behind-the-scenes director and implementer of all Orlin's bright ideas and plans. She was the copilot of the yellow 1974 Jeep Renegade CJ5 in every sense of the word. Orlin and Ginny traversed the ups and downs of life's rugged terrain, holding onto the chicken bar like on a trail ride with the River City Four Wheelers, or holding her breath and cheering for her favorite racer. Driving in convoy to the weekend's racing events with friends, campfires, smores, Boone's Farm wine, and Southern Comfort Old Fashions at Midwest Four Wheel Drive Association conventions. The two of them were inseparable from the start. She was beside him during his announcing gigs, keeping track of payments and racing times, whispering race results to Orlin in real time.

As a true bookkeeper, she took meticulous notes and always kept track of dates. Ginny remembered everyone's birthday and other special occasions. She encouraged and supported everyone around her. Her drawer was always full of cards to be dutifully sent to the next person who needed some extra love. Giving was part of Ginny's nature. She volunteered at Oak Forest Nursing Home, taught catechism and volunteered for St. Patrick's Parish, supported Onalaska youth hockey, and countless other activities. Ginny was named Jaycette of the Year in 1979 and Four-Wheeler of the Year in 1985 and 1991.

Ginny spoiled her five grandchildren with mountains of Christmas gifts and took many photos as if to savor every magical moment. She pitched thousands of whiffle balls for her grandkids to hit or smash and then run bases around her backyard. She was famous for having the kids help make pancakes or cookies. From football, baseball, and soccer games, to swim meets and concerts, she and Orlin attended as many of grandkids' events and activities as possible.

Ginny was generous with her time. She spent countless hours furthering the sport of racing when Ginny served as president, vice president, secretary, and treasurer of the River City Four-Wheelers, and she helped found the Central Mudbogging Association and served as its treasurer. For a while, Ginny raced their yellow Jeep and won many trophies in the River City Circuit. She and Orlin formed countless relationships and memories with racers all around the Midwest. It would be impossible to estimate the number of people they touched with their leadership in the racing world.

In 2007, Ginny was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, and after a Whipple surgery, chemotherapy and radiation, she became one of the rare survivors. After her recovery, Ginny adopted the motto "live each moment to the fullest." Therefore, she and Orlin rarely stayed home. They went to weekend racing events, traveled to see their grandchildren, and drove many miles to visit old friends. Later, she took care of Orlin during his battle with prostate cancer, sleeping by his side at the hospital for two weeks straight. After he passed away in 2021, Ginny's heart was broken and her health deteriorated. They were two halves of a whole; one incomplete without the other. She was a good-hearted woman, in love with a good-timing man. Orlin and Ginny were the life of the party.

Ginny is preceded in death by her husband, Orlin L. Clark; her parents, Richard and Marie (Schaub) Kuderer; her in-laws, Richard and Ruby (Hayter) Clark; her brother-in-law, William Schaefer, and her sister-in-law, Geneice (Clark) Elmer.

Ginny is survived by her son, David Clark (Tami Lehmann); her daughter, Amy Olmsted (Jim), her grandchildren: Hunter Clark, Parker Clark, Cole Olmsted, Annabelle Olmsted, and Charlie Olmsted; her siblings: Henry Kuderer, Gene Kuderer (Joan Semann), and Ida Schaefer; and her brother-in-law, David Elmer.

A funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 1031 Main St., Onalaska, with visitation from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass. At a later date, her remains will be buried next to her beloved, Orlin, during a family celebration at the Rockton Cemetery.