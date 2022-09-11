Virginia (Ginny) Anne (Donahue) Wild passed August 27, 2022, overlooking her gardens, showered with love and caring by her daughters; Colleen Leonard, Jennifer Marx and the love of her life, Richard (Dick) Wild, of 55 years. Loving mother, fine artist, beautiful and amazingly patient wife, and caring grandmother, she made her family rewarding in every way. Very intelligent she listened more than talked but always knew what to say. A nature lover, talented gardener, voracious reader and highly knowledgeable, her painting and artistic talents were stunning. Born November 14, 1946, she attended Winona State University.

She is survived by her two daughters and husband, five grandchildren: Caleb Marx, Austin Marx, Isabella Marx, Keaton Leonard and Beckett Leonard; beloved sons-in-law Steven Marx and Mark Leonard; and nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The caring, love and support of family and friends, in particular her wonderful niece, Connie Anderson, brought welcome comfort.

A celebration of a good life will be September 17 at 2 p.m. in her gardens at 4817 Woodhill Road, Minnetonka. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association, act.alz.org, or the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, arbgiving@umn.edu.