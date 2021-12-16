Virginia "Ginny" (Jeffers) DesRocher

Born December 15, 1941, Ginger was the daughter of George and Dorothy (Bremmer) Jeffers. She was a graduate of St. Mary’s High School and furthered her education as a medical secretary. She married her husband Zeke in 1965 and they proudly embraced the family supper club, Jeffers Black Angus until retirement in 2007. There were not many people in this community who Ginger’s life did not touch. She was an amazing baker, especially baking pies. If you did any kind favor for her, you were likely rewarded with one of her delicious pies. She enjoyed golfing, Florida sunshine, going out for dinner, and shopping. But most of all, she loved her family. She was a class act from head to toe, gracious and kind. Every friend, employee, coworker, and customer held a special place in Ginger’s heart.