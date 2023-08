LA CROSSE—Virginia (Ginny) Margaret Gates-Bendel, 88, of La Crosse, passed away Monday, July 24, 2023 at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason Street Onalaska, with visitation starting at 4:00 p.m. Full obituary is online at couleecremation.com.