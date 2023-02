CHIPPEWA FALLS — Service Update: The funeral Mass for Virginia Keyeski has been postponed until Friday, February 24, at noon at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 810 Pearl St., Chippewa Falls, with Msgr. Michael Gorman officiating.

The visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the church.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.