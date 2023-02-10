Virginia Lee Tillman, 81 of Sparta and formerly of Tomah, passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at the Morrow Memorial Home. She was born on March 21, 1941 to Claude T. and Lorraine S. (Calhoun) Wruck in Ontario, Wisconsin. She was a member of Ontario High School Graduating Class of 1959. She was united in marriage to John A. Tillman. He preceded her in death in 2000. Virginia was a faithful member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. When she was able she was active in various different church activities. She volunteered at the ABC store and enjoyed doing crafts at the senior center. She has a special connection with her nieces and nephews. Throughout the years there are many fond memories shared with Aunt Virginia. She will be remembered for her sweet, fun-loving demeanor and her spunkiness.