LA CRESCENT — Virginia M. "Ginny" Dockweiler, age 88, of La Crescent, passed away on Friday, April 14, 2023, at Bethany St. Joseph Care Center in La Crosse. Services are pending with Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the La Crescent-Hokah Public Schools elementary or secondary music program, the Church of the Crucifixion school music program, the La Crescent-Hokah public school special education program, the La Crescent Library or an organization of your choice in Ginny's name.