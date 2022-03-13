LA CROSSE, Wis. — Virginia M. Sciborski, 93, of La Crosse, Wis., passed away peacefully with family by her side on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Virginia was born on May 5, 1928, to Helen and William Pohl in Prescott, Wis.

During her childhood she lived in Sparta, Viroqua and La Crosse. “Ginny” was a 1946 graduate of La Crosse Central H.S. She met the love of her life, Jim, at the Avalon Ballroom in 1948. They were married on February 26, 1949, at Holy Cross Church. Ginny worked for UOP Norplex as their only receptionist for 29 years. Ginny loved to talk, tell stores, and jokes. She was a big Brewers, Packers, and Badger fan. Jim and Ginny loved their trips to Lake Havasu City, Las Vegas, Hayward, and Minocqua.

Ginny was preceded in death by her mother, Helen; father, William; brother, William Jr.; sister, Beverly Lewison; brother-in-law, Ken; and infant great-grandchild, Treelyn. She is survived by her husband of 73 years, Jim; three children: Sally (Peter) Stinson of La Crosse, Susan (Charles) Lindner of Dallas, Texas, Tim (Jan) Sciborski of Green Bay; seven grandchildren: Todd (Amy) Stinson, Kristie (Nicholas) Wazee-Gale, Tracie (Tony) Gingrasso, Matthew Lindner, Elizabeth (Robert) Mosman, Holly (Matt) Merbach, Kathryn (Josh) Hermanson; 15 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Betty Pohl; as well as many nieces, nephews, and other extended family.

The Mass of Christian Burial for Ginny will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 16, at Holy Trinity Church, 1333 13th St. S. in La Crosse. A visitation will be held on Wednesday at church from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at the Catholic Cemetery following Mass. A luncheon will be served at Leo Hall, Holy Trinity. Ginny’s family wishes to extend a special “thank you” to the staff at Gundersen Health Systems. Memorials may be directed to the Gundersen Medical Foundation — Kidney Health & Dialysis Fund in Memory of Virginia.