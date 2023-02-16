CHIPPEWA FALLS—Virginia Mae Keyeski, (nee Gustafson), 93, of Chippewa Falls, WI, died Thursday, February 9, 2023, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.

She was born May 30, 1929, in Stanley, WI to Edward and Elizabeth (Mohr) Gustafson.

Virginia grew up in Boyd, WI on the family farm with her five siblings. At the age of 14 she worked as a “candy striper” at St. Joseph’s Hospital while attending school at McDonell Memorial High School, graduating in 1947 where she was involved in theater and music. She was one of four girls chosen to represent the State of Wisconsin for academic honors.

On December 18, 1954, she married Roland Keyeski. Together they raised six children.

Virginia was an active member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, where her faith guided her path through life. She volunteered for many years at the Rutledge Home for the Aged and Wissota Lakeside.

Virginia was a wonderful, loving and nurturing wife, mother, sister, and grandmother, a homemaker, a creative and talented lady with a fun sense of humor, and the matriarch of our family. She loved a good thrift sale. She was such a joyful, caring person who loved life – the best mom ever!

Virginia is survived by her children: Roman “Romie” (Jean) of Cadott, Roland “Rollie” (Laurie) of Albert Lea, MN, Joann “Sissy” (Mark) Hanson of Chippewa Falls, Jean (John) Arneson of Cadott, Julie (Timothy Rank) of Minneapolis, MN, and Rodney (Sarah) of Lodi, WI; 22 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Edna Beaudot; brother, Ed “uncle Butch” (Marjorie “Marge”) Gustafson; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Roland; parents; father and mother-in-law, Gerald and Josephine (Fanetti) Keyeski; brothers: Greg (Mary Anne) Gustafson, Eugene (Adeline “Del”) Gustafson, John “Jack” (Marlene) Gustafson; brother-in-law, Duane Beaudot; sister and brother-in-law, Wanda and Sam Nudo and their two sons, Timothy and Patrick; sister-in-law, Kathleen “Kitty” Keyeski; and grandson, Grady Rank.

A funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, February 23, 2023 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 810 Pearl St., Chippewa Falls with Msgr. Michael Gorman officiating. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be held at a later date at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, WI.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to donor’s choice.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.