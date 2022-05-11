LA CROSSE—Virginia Mae Wekseth (Nelson), 88, passed away peacefully on Saturday May 7, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born on June 6, 1933, in La Crosse to Peter and Orinda Nelson and was an only child. She grew up on the North Side and graduated from Logan High School. She married her high school sweetheart, Arlan Wekseth, in 1953 and, as he enlisted in the Air Force, began their life together traveling and living in Texas, New England, and Washington State.

After settling back in the La Crosse area, they raised their three children. Virginia held a full-time job for most of her life, the longest of which was for the Bank of Onalaska, where she started when the bank opened, and eventually became an officer and Vice President. She served for 20 years as the treasurer for her church, Trinity Lutheran.

Virginia had many interests and hobbies; she was an avid bridge player and her bridge club met regularly for nearly 50 years. She was actively involved in planning her Logan class reunions up until last year. She had an interest in genealogy and researched her family tree. Her strongest interests were in fiber arts and especially in her Norwegian heritage. She spun her own yarn, knitted many Norwegian sweaters, scarves, and mittens, and was an award-winning weaver, which was her main love. Each year she submitted entries to the Nordic Fest international exhibit of Norwegian arts at Vesterheim in Decorah, IA and won numerous ribbons, and finally her gold medal, which was a great goal of hers. She often worked well into the night on her projects and her family always looked forward to receiving her beautiful creations.

She was well liked by her friends from her school days, her bridge club, and her activities as a member of the Three Rivers Weaving Guild. She loved family gatherings at her home, especially the Holidays with her large dining room table set beautifully for all her family to enjoy a wonderful meal and conversation. She had an uncanny ability to find happiness in her daily activities and life, and never complained. She was a woman of strength, tradition, and faith.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her husband, Arlan; her three children: Roxan (Mark) Schilling, Ivy (Bill) Prestwood, and Lindsey (Gina) Wekseth; her grandchildren: April (Mark) Rocks, John (Lee Som) Schilling, Matthew (Laura) Schilling, Erin (Andrew) Sahlstrom, Jessica (Beau) Becker, Heather (Jason) Martell, Zoey Wekseth, and 12 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 13, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1010 Sill Street, La Crosse. Pastor Phillip Waselik will officiate and burial will be in the Mormon Coulee Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family on Friday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until time of services. Memorials may be given to Vesterheim (https://vesterheim.org/donate/). Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com