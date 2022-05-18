VIROQUA—Virginia Marie Evans, 85, of Viroqua, WI, after a prolonged illness, went to be with her Savior on Monday, May 16, 2022.

Virginia was born June 14, 1936, to Avery and Gena (Tollackson) Anderson, in Viroqua, WI. On April 28, 1956, she married Vernie (Pete) Max Evans at the Lutheran Parsonage in Cashton.

Following graduation from La Farge High School in 1954, she continued her education at the Vernon County Normal Teacher’s College. She began her career in 1959 at the Buckeye School in rural LaFarge, teaching all eight grades. After the schools consolidated, she taught for four years at LaFarge Elementary before joining Hillsboro Elementary in 1966 where she taught until her retirement in 1995. In 1972, she received her bachelor’s degree in Education from the University of Wisconsin – La Crosse.

Virginia taught many hundreds of children in her 36 years in education, culminating in her being named Teacher of the Year in 1995. She was a member of Vernon County Retired Teachers and volunteer at Vernon County Memorial Hospital.

While not in the classroom, Virginia spent countless hours practicing her handwriting and enjoyed calligraphy, in which she took great pride. Her birthday being Flag Day, Virginia had many displays of the American flag throughout her home and took great pride in her patriotism. Decorating was a life-long hobby, including her home and Christmas decor, and she loved her trees and flowers. Her grandchildren loved her baking, including authentic Norwegian treats every Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Virginia loved, and was very proud of her son and daughter; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.

Virginia is survived by her brother Charles Frederick Anderson; two children: Steven Max (Julie) Evans, Gena Marie (Stewart) Muller; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; Max Evans and his daughter Vivian; Connor (Frances) Evans and their children: Pete and Henry; Carter (Ashtin) Evans and their children: Cason and Ella; along with nieces, nephews, and many friends.

Virginia was preceded in death by her parents; her husband and infant son Todd; step-mother Ethel Nottestad Anderson; sister, Janet Colleen Allen, brother-in-law Richard Allen, and sister-in-law, Dolores Anderson.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Vosseteig Funeral Home in Westby. Pastor John Dumke will officiate. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. A reception will be held at the funeral home following the service. Burial will follow at Star Cemetery, rural La Farge. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com

Memorials may be given to the La Farge High School Alumni Scholarship Fund or the Hillsboro Excellence in Education Fund.

May She Rest in Peace.