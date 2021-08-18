BANGOR—Virginia Marie Hansen, 83, of Bangor, passed away Saturday, August 14, 2021, at her home.

She was born May 16, 1938, in La Crosse, to Carl and Marcella May (Bennington) Krueger. Virginia was a 1956 graduate of Mindoro High School. On October 3, 1959, she married Stanley Hansen in La Crosse. Gardening and raising flowers were Virginia’s favorite special hobbies.

Survivors include her husband, Stanley Hansen; foster daughter, Pamela (Brooks) (Carl) Becker; foster sons: Dan (Julie) Brooks, Randy (Nancy) Brooks, and Jeff Brooks; sisters: Marcella Rhyme and Violet (Colman) Olson; brother, Byron (Jennifer) Krueger; sister-in-law, Lorraine Krueger; and several nieces and nephews.

Virginia was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Eugene Krueger; foster son, Robert Brooks; brother-in-law, Harold Rhyme; and nephew, Daniel Rhyme.

Memorial services will be at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, August 19, 2021, at Bells Coulee Lutheran Church. Burial will be in Burns Cemetery, rural Bangor. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m., until the time of service, Thursday, at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.

Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Bangor Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements.