Virginia Mullendore
VIOLA — Virginia Mullendore, 84, of Viola died Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018.
Virginia was born in Richland Center, Wis., Oct. 22, 1934, to William Ellsworth and Opal Marie (Grim) Baker. She was a 1952 graduate of Viola High School and 1954 graduate of the Vernon County Teachers College. On June 9, 1956, she married Bruce Mullendore at the Sylvan EUB Church. They shared the next 62 years together, making their home in the Viola area, raising their four children.
Virginia was “the Best Mom Ever” and proved it every day. Whether it was her children or grandchildren, she went to every event, sports or plays, or anything the kids were involved with, Virginia was there. She loved reading, especially to the children. She even taught her siblings in a one-room school house during her four year teaching career. She was a 4-H Club leader for decades. She was also a Sunday school teacher for years as well. She was a list maker, about everything … which naturally led her into one of her favorite pastimes of working up genealogies for her family, as well as anyone working on their own lineage. Virginia loved her trips to “out West” with Bruce, especially Yellowstone. Virginia loved writing letters, not emails, actual handwritten letters and those, like Virginia, will be greatly missed.
Virginia is survived by her husband, Bruce; her children and grandchildren, Bryan (Linda) Mullendore with Matthew (Jill Koczela), Rachel (Mitch) Kriz and Jake; Lori Mullendore with Kelli (Lance) Fritz and Brittany (Zach Koop) Parr; Andy (Jennifer) Mullendore with Natalie, Nathan, Noah and Nikayla; and Julie (Kent) Schulte with Trevor, Megan and Brianna. Further surviving are her brothers and sisters, James (June) Baker, Alice (LaVerne) Phillips, Mauretta (d. Jim) Sanford, Bill (Julienne) Baker, Carol (Steve) Dortman, Alberta (John) ; and sisters-in-law, Reba Dunbar and Virgene Engberg; along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Lisa Mullendore; her brother, Floyd Baker; and an infant brother, Larry Baker.
Funeral services for Virginia will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, at the United Methodist Church of Viola. Pastors Hong-Lim Park of Viola and Larry Stegall of Holmen will co-officiate, with burial to follow the service at the Viola Cemetery. Friends may call during a visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16, at the Henthorn Memorial Center or for one hour prior to the service Saturday at the church.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be directed to the Viola United Methodist Church or to the Kickapoo Rescue Services.
