Virginia Ruth Kiss, 95, passed away peacefully on October 27, 2022, in Chicago, Illinois. She was born to George and Ruth (Houle) McKoskey on May 24, 1927, and was raised in La Crosse, Wisconsin. She married Lawrence Rudolph Kiss on September 15, 1951, and for the next 35 years they shared their love of the outdoors (fishing and camping) and spending time together.

Virginia was a longtime resident of the Florida Keys (Marathon), where she became a devoted Chicago Cubby fan, watching WGN. She enjoyed long morning walks around the golf course or Sombrero beach often with her beloved shih tzu, soaking up the sun, watching reruns of Law and Order and it was “never too early for a nice cold beer.” Virginia loved shopping (especially on Michigan Avenue), hummingbirds, dogs (not cats), traveling with family and everything Christmas all year round. She was very hardworking and proud of the fact that she did not retire until she was 87. Virginia was a fiercely independent woman and a powerful role model for generations to come.

She is survived by her two children: Lawrence (Pam) Kiss and Lynn (Richard) Lofgren; her five grandchildren: Danielle Kiss, Larry (Hannah) Kiss, Martha (Nathan) Linsley, Andrea (William) Schneider, and Emma Lofgren; and her nine great-grandchildren: Mateo, Mila, Apollo and Rudy Kiss, Maxwell and Cora Linsley, and Paul, Miriam and Eli Schneider; her brother, Jerome McKoskey and sisters: Joanne Schultz and Annette Burns.

Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Kiss and brothers: Richard McKoskey and George (Bud) McKoskey and sisters: Mary Espenes and Laurel Andersen.

The family will be holding a celebration of her life sometime next Summer. Bequeaths may be sent to: Dolphin Research Center, 58901 Overseas Highway, Grassy Key, FL 33050 (https://dolphins.org/membership_and_donations?aid=2) or a Humane Society of your choice.

