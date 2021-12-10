TOMAH—Virginia “Virgie” M. Brown, age 94, of Tomah, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 2, 2021, surrounded by her family at home.

She was born on February 17, 1927, to Joseph and Mary (Connor) Vlasek in Miller, South Dakota. She grew up in South Dakota and later moved to the Warrens area with her family. After graduating from Tomah High School, Virgie furthered her education in Cosmetology at The School of Beauty in Winona, Minnesota. In 1955, she opened the Cinderella Beauty Salon in Tomah. She worked there as a beautician for over 60 years. Early on, she also worked evenings for her brother, Norbert “Nubs” at the Vlasek Bowling Lanes.

On January 28, 1963, she was united in marriage to Dr. Donald R. Brown for 40 years. He truly was the love of her life. They enjoyed many weekends spending quality time with family boating and water skiing at their lake cottage. Every holiday was always a big event at the Brown Home. Their doors were always open and everyone was always welcome.

Throughout her lifetime, Virgie’s deeply devoted Catholic faith kept her very active at Queens of Apostle’s Catholic Parish. For many years, she was in charge of opening up the church daily at 6:00 a.m. to pray and attend Mass.

In her spare time, she liked to play cards and was involved in bridge club. She also loved to be outside and do her landscaping and flower beds. Virgie will always be remembered for her big smile, kind heart, and giving ways.

For the last four years, Virgie resided with her daughter, Kathy, and her family in Warrens. She developed an exceptionally close bond with her four-year-old, great-granddaughter, Katilea, who she spent every day with. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.

She is survived by her children: Dr. Michael Brown of Tomah, Kathleen (Craig) Jensen of Warrens, Dr. Richard (Judy) Brown of El Paso, TX, Patricia (Jerry) Hart of Hollywood, CA, Franie (John) Philips of New Franken, Amy Ritter of De Pere, Carolyn (John) Steele of Manhattan, MT, Stephany Walker of Tomah, Christine (Jim) Doubleday of Hartford; a son-in-law, Steve Schultz; 16 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Donald R. Brown on January 18, 2003; her parents: Joseph, and Mary (Connor) Vlasek; daughters: Mary Flock, Margaret “Peggy” Schultz; son-in-law, Dan Ritter; brothers: Paul and Norbert “Nubs” Vlasek; and sister, Evelyn “Evie” Vlasek.

A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, December 6, 2021, 10:00 a.m. at Queen of Apostles Parish at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 303 West Monroe Street, Tomah. Monsignor David Kunz will officiate. Burial will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Avoca, WI.

A Parish Rosary will be held on Monday at the church from 9:00 a.m. followed by a time of visitation until the time of the service.

The Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences can be offered by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.