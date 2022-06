CALEDONIA, MN—Virginia (Welscher) McManimon Dever passed on to her New Life on June 11, 2022.

Funeral Mass will be on Friday, June 17, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Caledonia, MN. Visitation will be Thursday, 4-7:00 p.m. in St. Mary’s Holy Family Hall and in the church one hour prior to services at the church Friday.