EAU CLAIRE—Vivian B. Hanson, 97, of Heritage Assisted Living in Eau Claire, died Sunday, July 3, 2022, at Mayo Health System-Eau Claire.

She was born to Leona (Clark) and Simon Lyberg on April 10, 1925, in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin. She was raised on their farm in Chippewa County.

Upon graduation from Chippewa Falls Senior High School in 1943, she was employed for two years by the U.S. Treasury Department in Chicago, Illinois.

She was then employed in Chippewa Falls by National Presto Industries for 3 years, E.J. Crane & Sons Grain Elevators for 15 years, and at the Chippewa County Dept. of Human Services for 22 years.

She married Marcus L. Hanson on May 24, 1947, at Holy Ghost Catholic Church. She was a member there all of her life and was a pianist for the church for several years.

Her many volunteer jobs included: working with the Hallie 4-H Club, driving the Chippewa County Veterans’ Van to Minneapolis, driving for the local area Agency on Aging , assisting older residents at the Chippewa Manor to get to mass in the chapel and helping at the Chippewa Falls Senior Center.

Vivian enjoyed playing cards, gardening, crossword puzzles, dancing and spending time with her family.

She is survived by seven children: four daughters: Karen (William) Seipel of Holcombe, WI., Ruth (Ron) Rogge, Angie (Randy) Huls of Chippewa Falls and Maria Hanson of Elk River, MN.; three sons: Mark C. (Cindy) Hanson, Michael A. Hanson of Chippewa Falls and Alex (Bonnie) Hanson of Rochester, MN.; one sister, Millie Winters of Eau Claire, WI. She is also survived by 18 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and 17 great-great-grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Leona and Simon Lyberg; her husband, Marcus; a daughter, Louise; four sisters: Wanda Madson, Viola Adsit, Leona (Roger) Dachel and Daisy in infancy; six brothers: Roland, Simon Jr., Ennis, Joel, Grant (Fay) and Bill (Joyce) Lyberg.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 21, 2022, with Father Brandon Guenther officiating. Visitation will be prior to the mass from 9:30 a.m.—11:30 a.m. at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Chippewa Falls. Interment will be at Prairie View Cemetery in Hallie with a luncheon back at the church.

Memorials in Vivian’s name may be given to Holy Ghost Catholic Church Chippewa Falls and/or Dr. Tomasz Okon and the Palliative Care Dept at Mayo Health System in Eau Claire.

Chippewa Valley Cremation Services—Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is assisting the family.