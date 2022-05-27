CHIPPEWA FALLS—Vivian E. Mercier, 96, of Chippewa Falls, went home to be with her Lord on May 25, 2022, She loved Him very much. Vivian (Nelson) Mercier was born in La Crosse, WI, on August 31, 1925, to Edgar and Viola (Dahl) Nelson.

In 1939, she moved to Eau Claire, WI, with her parents and two younger sisters, Alverda and Joyce. She graduated from Eau Claire High School in 1943. Vivian was employed in Dixon, IL (Defense Plant), Uniroyal & Presto.

On April 6, 1947, she married Myron Mercier, who was from Chippewa, at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Eau Claire, Pastor M. Jensen presiding. Later Vivian and Myron moved to Iowa City, IA, where Myron attended college. Coming back to Chippewa, she and Myron had four children. She worked at the Rutledge home and Cray Research, retiring in 1998. She enjoyed traveling to Hawaii, Norway, Spain and London.

Vivian is survived by her daughters: Cheri McHugh and Bobbi (Ken) Sarauer; son, Jim (Cathie) Mercier; grandchildren: Chris and Michelle McHugh, Lisa (Kurt) Prosecky, Eric (Jenny) Sarauer, and Jamie Ivanov; granddaughter-in-law, Coral Mercier; great-grandchildren: Alexa and Laney Mercier, Jakob and Owen Prosecky, Audri McHugh, Sydney and Bennett Sarauer, Ava, Briar and Leora Ivanov; along with many other loving relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Myron in 1995; two sisters; one brother; daughter, Terri Heuer; one grandson, Jeff Mercier; nephew, Robb Bastian; and very special friend, Bert Dawson.

The funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, Chippewa Falls, with a visitation one hour prior to the service at church. Rev. Karen Behling will be officiating. The interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, 1300 Mansfield, St. Chippewa Falls WI, 54729.

The family would like to thank Mayo Home Health & Hospice, Manor, and the CMRL residents and staff for their care, concern and friendship.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.

