ONALASKA—Vivian J. Mullikin, age 91, of Onalaska, WI, died Monday September 20, 2021, at Mulder Health Care in West Salem.

Vivian was born February 11, 1930, to Harold and Rosalie (O’Donnell) Armstrong in Fort Frances, Ontario, Canada. She grew up in Fort Frances, graduated high school, received a two-year business school degree, and worked for the Fort Frances Times newspaper. Vivian met her husband, Donald, when he and his friend, James Mindham, were on leave from the Army and took a trip to Canada. Vivian happened to be filling in for a friend at the local bowling alley, when Don and Jim came in just before closing time. The three took turns bowling and setting pins. After a two-year courtship of letters and visits, Don and Vivian were married on September 4, 1950, at English Lutheran Church in La Crosse. They lived in Onalaska most of their 71 years of marriage.

Vivian’s first job in the La Crosse area was for Metallics, Inc. She later held jobs at Allis-Chalmers, a law firm, an accounting firm, and later retired from La Crosse County Human Services.

Over the years, Vivian enjoyed reading, puzzles, knitting, and taking piano lessons. She was most excellent at canning vegetables and homemade jellies, baking, and painting ceramic pieces. She was a Girl Scout Leader, a Den Mother, she taught Sunday School, was on the Alter Guild, and for many years, was a Circle member at First Lutheran Church in Onalaska. She was also very active in the La Crosse Fraternal Branch of National Mutual Benefit (now known as Better Life). In Don’s words, “she was a great lady”.

Vivian is survived by her husband, Donald; and their three children: Donna Wavra, Rhonda (Patrick) Lawrence, both of Onalaska, and Donald “Kevin” (Sandra) Mullikin of Colorado Springs, CO; six grandchildren: Cheree (Aaron) Tiry of Altoona, WI, Gretchen Bautista, Molly (Brian) Baker, Sarah (Lucas) Halberg, all of Onalaska, Katie (Mark) Erickson of Viroqua, WI, and Donald K. (fiancee Samantha) Mullikin Jr. of Los Angeles, CA; eight great grandchildren: Celsey (Tyler) Soine of Coon Rapids, MN, Mia, Kai, and Noa Bautista, Bradley and Annabelle Baker, and Sylvia and Theodore Erickson; and one great-great granddaughter, Hayden Soine. Vivian is also survived by four of her twelve siblings: Shirley (Maxwell) Judd of Mississauga, Ontario, Neta Rosti of Blue Mountain, Ontario, Glen Armstrong of Fort Frances, Ontario, and Roger Armstrong of Wausaga Beach, Ontario, and many, many beloved nieces and nephews.

Preceding Vivian in death were her parents; son-in-law Robert Wavra, Jr.; her sisters: Phoebe Mosley, Dorothy Norlund, G. Pauline Smith, R. Sylvia Batcher, and Betty Cawston; brothers: Reginald Armstrong and Harold Armstrong Jr.; several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.

Private family services will be held, with Pastor Jason Stanton (of First Lutheran Church, Onalaska) officiating, at Dickinson Family Funeral Home of Onalaska with burial at the Onalaska Cemetery.

The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Dementia/Alzheimer’s research.

