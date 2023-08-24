JUNEAU—Vivian Leone Jones, 92, of Juneau, passed away on Saturday, August 19, 2023, at Rainbow Hospice Inpatient Center in Johnson Creek with her family by her side.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, August 28, 2023 at 11:00am at Wisconsin Memorial Park in Brookfield with Rev. Ray Bezanson presiding. Visitation will take place at the Wisconsin Memorial Park Chapel from 9:00am until the time of service. Burial will follow immediately after the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations, if desired may be made to Rainbow Hospice.

Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.sv-fh.com.