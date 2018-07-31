WINONA, Minn./LA CROSSE — Vivian Palma (Fish) Tate, 98, of Winona and formerly of La Crosse died Saturday, July 28, 2018, at Sugar Loaf Senior Living.
Vivian was born Aug. 12, 1919, in La Crosse, to Frederick and Tillie (Pederson) Rohrer. She graduated from Logan High School. Vivian was united in marriage to Carroll Fish. He preceded her in death in 1965. She then began working at the Trust Department at Merchants Bank, where she remained for many years. She married Philip Tate and they moved to La Crosse. Philip preceded her in death in 2001.
Vivian was a member of the Westfield Ladies Golf League for many years; she also enjoyed bowling, playing cards and board games, ceramics, crocheting and knitting.
She is survived by two sons, Gary (Cherre) Fish and Dave (Marilee) Fish; three grandchildren, Tonya (Scott) Ratajczyk, Jason (Tara) Fish and Randy (Amy) Fish; 11 great-grandchildren; brother, Fred Rohrer and a sister, Marion Christiansen.
Vivian was preceded in death by her husbands, Carroll and Philip; and one sister, Helen Banasik.
A memorial service will be noon Saturday, Aug. 4, at Hoff Celebration of Life Center-Goodview. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of the service.
Hoff Celebration of Life Center-Goodview is assisting the family with arrangements.