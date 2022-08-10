FERRYVILLE—Vivian Schweinfurth, age 83, of Ferryville, WI, passed away on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center. She was born on February 18, 1939, in the township of Freeman to Alfred and Alice (Stovey) Mikkelson. She married Ralph Schweinfurth in April of 1958. She graduated from De Soto High School and then attended Mercy Hospital’s Nursing Program and graduated with a degree in nursing. Vivian had a long career in nursing with the majority of her time spent at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City, Iowa. She raised her family in Kalona, Iowa before moving back to Wisconsin. She volunteered at the Crisis Center in Iowa City, was active at Utica Lutheran Church, and she was very proud of her Norwegian heritage. She visited Norway several times and also enjoyed genealogy.

Survivors include her son, Craig (Susan) Schweinfurth; her grandchildren: Julie (Ryan) Swartzendruber, Alan (Marissa) Schweinfurth, Jamie Hansen, and Ambir Leehy; great-grandchildren: Payton, Chloe, Parker, Adi, Avery, Grayson, Beckett, Tyson, Kaden, Payten, Isabella, and Theda; sister-in-law, Nancy Mikkelson; several nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends.

Vivian was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ralph; her sons: Wade and Brian; her grandson, Josh Schweinfurth; and her brother, Elling Mikkelson.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Utica Lutheran Church or the charity of your choice.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Utica Lutheran Church. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. A luncheon will be held at the church following the burial. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.