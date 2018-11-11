Waldo Hink

Waldo “Wally” Leslie Hink passed away Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, at Good Shepard Hospice, in Auburndale, Fla. He was born Dec. 14, 1936, to Elmer and Ruth (Larson) Hink in Cornell, Wis.
Wally graduated from high school with the class of 1955, in Westby. He then entered the U.S. Army and served in Germany. He married Donna Olson Aug. 2, 1958. Aside from a loving husband, father and grandfather, Wally spent his career in management for pharmaceutical distribution companies. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends. His infectious smile and positive outlook on life will be missed by all.
He is survived by Donna, loving wife of 60 years; his two children, Jane and Paul; daughter-in-law, Kim; three granddaughters, Rachel, Laura and Emily; one of three siblings, John; brother-in-law, Richard Engh; sister-in-law, Judy Hink; and brother-in-law, Harvey Olson. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Ruth Hink; brother, Harold; and sister, Audrey (Hink) Engh.
A private memorial service will be held at time of interment in Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Fla.
Charitable memorial gifts to: Good Shepherd Hospice House, 105 Arneson Av., Auburndale, FL 33823; or Winter Haven Hospital Foundation, 200 Ave. F NE, Winter Haven, FL 33881.