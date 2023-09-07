Wallace Lee Anderson

LA CROSSE - Wallace Lee Anderson, 98, of La Crosse, Wisconsin, passed away September 2, 2023.

Wallace "Wally" was born on February 15, 1925, to Ruth and Edmund Anderson in La Crosse. He graduated from Central High School in La Crosse, December, 1942. Wally served in the Army Air Corps during World War II from 1943-1945. He was a B-24 Navigator in Europe and flew 22 missions. After the war he completed 4 semesters at UW-Madison, then moved back to La Crosse. He met Mary Miller in 1948 and they married on January 15, 1949. They were married 61 years before her death in 2010. Wally worked as a draftsman and design engineer at Trane Co., then Altec/Chart, and retired in 1998 after 47 years.

Wally is survived by son, Michael (Barbara Larsen-Anderson) of Holmen; daughter, Susan Lamm (Dustin) of Holmen; a sister, Bette (Lamont) Rommes; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary; siblings: LaVerne, Irene, Robert, Janice, and Bill; one grandson; one great-granddaughter; and several sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.

Wally was a proud member of American Legion Post 52 and La Crosse VFW/Eagles Clubs where he visited daily for a cup of coffee, a meal, drawings, and social get togethers. He was known for his warm and friendly personality.

Wally and son Michael attended the Freedom Honor Flight in May of 2011. Wally and son Michael were honored at The Cargill Room in La Crosse on August 8, 2019; spotlighting 11 nominated military personnel from our region, helping share stories of service, bravery, and dedication throughout our community. Wally was a lifelong member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church in La Crosse. Funeral services will be at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, September 9, 2023, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 612 Division St., La Crosse. Military honors will follow being rendered outside the church by the Roy L. Vingers American Legion Post 52 and the Thomas Rooney VFW Post 1530, both of La Crosse, and the United States Army Funeral Honor Guard.

A visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m., until the time of service, Saturday, at the church. A celebration of life will be held after the church service from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., at the VFW/Eagles Club, 630 6th St., South, La Crosse.

A private entombment will be in Oak Grove Cemetery on a later date.

Memorials will be donated to causes close to Wally's heart.

