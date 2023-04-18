CADOTT — Walter Amdahl, 89, passed away peacefully at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls on April 12, 2023.

Walter was born to Alvin P and Leona (Dahm) Amdahl on Sept. 9, 1933, in Thorp. He graduated from Cadott High School in 1952, where he was active in FFA and football.

After graduation, he joined the Marines and was stationed in multiple locations, including Okinawa, Japan. Walter was honorably discharged in 1956 and returned home to Wisconsin.

In 1959, Walter met the love of his life, Nancy, and married in 1960. The couple lived in Waterloo, Iowa, and Chippewa Falls before settling in Cadott. It was in rural Cadott where Walter started his career in farming, which quickly became his passion.

Walter’s love for farming was evident in his hard work and dedication. He enjoyed every aspect of agriculture, from planting to harvesting, and was very proud of his herd of Holsteins. He was a faithful steward of the land, which he worked for over five decades.

Walter is survived by his wife, Nancy; sons: Gary Amdahl and Kent Amdahl; his brother, Lyell (Diane) Amdahl; and many nieces and nephews. His parents and brothers: Gerald Amdahl and Alvin Amdahl, preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday April 20, 2023, Big Drywood Lutheran Church, 27095 120th Ave., Cadott, WI 54727, with Pastor Lucy Schottelkorb officiating. Interment with military honors will be in the Big Drywood Church Cemetery.

A visitation will be held at the church from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. before the service.

