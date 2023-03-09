LA CROSSE—Walter (Bill) Coaty 80 of La Crosse, WI passed away in his home on March 5, 2023. Wally was born in La Crosse on September 5, 1942. He was united in Marriage with Karla Bernhoeft in 1962. Their marriage of 34 years ended with Karla’s passing in 1996.

Wally’s passion for Fly Fishing took him to the coulees of LaCrosse and the surrounding area. Building rods and tying flies were all part of his love for the sport. Wally made many trips to Montana and Wyoming for some of the best trout fishing with friends that shared his passion. Wally was also a trained taxidermist.

Wally is survived by his children: Lisa Turner, Joseph Coaty, Heather (Pat) Bellacero; his grandchildren: Jeffrey Stumpf, Benjamin Stumpf, Elise Gran, Maxwel Gran, Patrick Bellacero; great-grandson, Prestyn Stumpf; and his sister, Sue (Marvin) Wrobel.

Wally was preceded in death by his wife, Karla and his parents.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 A.M., Saturday, March 11th at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 200 West Avenue South, La Crosse. Burial will follow in Mormon Coulee Memorial Park. Visitation will be held on Saturday at the funeral home from 9:30 A.M. until the time of services. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.