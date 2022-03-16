Walter C. Kuebler

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, 518 W. Main St., Caledonia, MN. Rev. Steven E. Meyer will officiate. Private burial will be in the Zion Ev. Cemetery, Brownsville. A visitation will be from 10:00 a.m., until the time of service, Saturday, at the funeral home. A complete obituary may be found and online condolences may be offered at www.jandtfredrickson.com