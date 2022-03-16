Walter C. Kuebler
BROWNSVILLE, MN—Walter C. Kuebler, 90, of Brownsville, MN, passed away, Monday, March 14, 2022, at Gundersen Tween Care Center, Spring Grove, MN.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, 518 W. Main St., Caledonia, MN. Rev. Steven E. Meyer will officiate. Private burial will be in the Zion Ev. Cemetery, Brownsville. A visitation will be from 10:00 a.m., until the time of service, Saturday, at the funeral home. A complete obituary may be found and online condolences may be offered at www.jandtfredrickson.com