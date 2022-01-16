LA CROSSE — Walter M. Neubauer, 97, of La Crosse passed away on Friday, January 7, 2022, at the Tomah Care and Rehab Center.

He was born October 25, 1924, at home on the farm on Clinton Ridge near Cashton, WI, to Mathias and Lauretta (Suhr) Neubauer. He was the oldest of seven children. Walter graduated from Cashton High School in 1943, then worked on the home farm until he was drafted. Walter proudly served his country in 1945-46. He spent 11 months in Italy involved in getting German prisoners and equipment transported back and checking paperwork for people crossing the border in northern Italy. After his time in the service, Walter went back to work on the family farm.

He met Helen McCabe at the Avalon Ballroom. They were married on September 10, 1949. They moved to “town” and Walter spent more than 36 years working at Trane. He was Union Treasurer for several of those years.

Over the years, Walt and Helen played thousands of hands of euchre. Walter enjoyed fishing, getting out and picking strawberries, blueberries, hickory nuts and more. He also enjoyed gardening. He was in the Mens’ Club at Holy Trinity and worked many a Chicken Q. Walt and Helen traveled together to many places over the years. He was able to go on the Freedom Honor Flight with his daughter Diana in June 2009. Walter liked to keep busy. In his later years, he baked cookies, played cribbage whenever he had the opportunity and worked on jigsaw puzzles. The folks at Welcome Home became his extended family.

Walter is survived by his five children: Theresa (Bob) Ratigan, Diana (Rocky) Johnson, David (Sonja) Neubauer, Robert (Tami) Neubauer, and John (Shari) Neubauer; grandchildren: Heather Morales (Louis Kuhn), Amber (Eric Kesterson) Kistler, Kortney (Carrie) Kistler, Heidi Neubauer (Laramie McClurg), Justin (Becky) Neubauer, Latasha Neubauer, Andy (Deisha) Neubauer, Christopher Neubauer, and Taylor Neubauer; great-grands: Katie, Elizabeth, Archer, Conall, Saoirse, Maddox, Evie, Brevik, Aerius, Chavelle, Hudson, Aubrey and Roman; great-great-grand, Kinsley; also step-grands and step-great-grands; and sister, Leona Parker.

Walter was preceded in death by his wife, Helen; his parents; his in-laws, Edward and Esther McCabe; sister, Leonilda Kelly; brother, James Neubauer; infant siblings, Maria, Melinda and John; two infant grandchildren; and an infant great-grandchild.

A private family service and burial was held. A Celebration of Life will be June 12, 2022. Details will be released when arrangements are finalized.