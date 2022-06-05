LA CROSSE, Wis. — Walter M. Neubauer — Walter was born October 25, 1924, and passed away on January 7, 2022. A private service was held in January. Walter’s Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, June 12, at Mormon Coulee Park from noon to three. Military Honors will be at 12:30, lunch served after (rain or shine — shelter available). Lawn chairs are welcome. Join us to celebrate Dad’s 97 years. Theresa & Bob Ratigan, Diana & Rock Johnson, Dave & Sonja, Bob & Tami, John and Shari Neubauer.