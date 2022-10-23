LA CROSSE — Walter O. Wuttke, 93, was called to his eternal rest on October 16, 2022, with family by his side, at the Tomah Veterans Administration.

He was born to Otto and Margarete Wuttke on November 19, 1928. Walt was united in marriage to Phyllis Hicks on May 7, 1955, after proudly serving his country in the United States Marine Corps. He worked at Trane Company for 32 years as an industrial photographer. His biggest passions in life were, faith, family, friends, and fishing. Many bus trips were also included in the fun.

Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Phyllis; two children; Dave (Toni) Wuttke and Diana (Randy) Ottery; son-in-law, Bryan Bluske; four grandchildren: Geoff Bluske, Kara (John) Bayer, Krista (Drew) Bluske, and Ross Wuttke (Justine); great-grandchildren: Olivia Baltz, Sidney Bluske, and Emerson Bayer; brothers-in-law: Myron (Diane) Hicks and Jim Hicks (Bonnie); sister-in-law: Mary Hicks; Dad’s favorite niece, Marilyn Horn; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins have to be included.

Walt was preceded in death by his parents and his daughter, Karen Bluske.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at First Ev. Lutheran Church in La Crosse. Rev. Richard T. Pamerin will officiate. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday at the church. Entombment will be in the Gardens of Peace Mausoleum at Mormon Coulee Memorial Park Cemetery in La Crosse. Military honors will be rendered by the United States Marine Corps Funeral Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred and may be given to First Ev. Lutheran Church or the Alzheimer’s Association, both of La Crosse.

Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, La Crosse, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.jandtfredrickson.com.