CHIPPEWA FALLS — Walter “Sonny” M. Swoboda Jr., 72, of Chippewa Falls died Friday, July 22, 2022, at Wisconsin Veterans Home at Chippewa Falls surrounded by family.

Wally was born March 15, 1950, in Chippewa Falls, the son of Walter F. and Helen (Langel) Swoboda.

Wally served honorably in the U.S. Navy for 21 years with his base in Long Beach, California. He enjoyed visiting the many countries on his naval adventures where he eventually met Elisea Gresones, married and had one daughter together. Later divorced but had a gracious relationship and raised their daughter, Jaclyn. After retiring from the Navy as Chief Petty Officer, he moved back to his cherished home state of Wisconsin. Wally was a supervisor for Donivan’s Vending Company for 17 years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus John F. Kennedy Council 1257 in Eau Claire, the Knights of Columbus 4th Degree Bishop Fulton J. Sheen Assembly, VFW Post 305, Chippewa Falls Loyal Order of Moose 246 and St. Olaf Catholic Church. Wally enjoyed many years as an active volunteer with the St. Olaf’s Men’s Club, where he served as president and used his Chief Petty Officer skills to ensure Friday Fish Frys were running efficiently.

Wally enjoyed socializing, playing cards and making sure those around him were having a good time. He volunteered his time for many events with the church and supported many organizations with his generosity.

Sonny is survived by one daughter, Jaclyn Yule (fiance, Matt Mickelson) of Eau Claire; two brothers: Cliff and Tim (Lisa) Swoboda both of Chippewa Falls; two sisters: Jean (Dennis) Schindler of Colfax and Carol Woodbury of Rhinelander; two granddaughters: Katherine and Lillian Yule both of Eau Claire; and many nieces and nephews.

Sonny was preceded in death by his very special friend, Janice “Chic” Ohms; his parents; one brother, Thomas Swoboda; former wife, Elisea Swoboda; nephews: Kevin Swoboda and Dennis Schindler, Jr.; and one niece, Roxanne Schindler.

A memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 28, at St. Olaf Catholic Church in Eau Claire. Rev. James Kurzynski will be celebrant of the memorial Mass. Inurnment will be in St. Peter’s Cemetery in the town of Tilden. Military rites will be conducted by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council.

Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 28 at the church.

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.