Walter "Wally" Earl Johnson

LA CROSSE - Walter "Wally" Earl Johnson, 95, of La Crosse, passed away on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at Gundersen Lutheran Health System.

Wally is survived by his wife, Dolores, and his five daughters: Sue (Doug) Darelius, Nancy (Mark) Halverson, Wendy Larson, Katy (Dean) Matzke, and Amy (Tim) Johnson-Pierce.

A Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1201 Avon St., La Crosse. Family and friends may visit from 11:00 AM until the time of services at Church on Saturday.

A complete obituary can be found at www.blaschkeschneider.com