CHIPPEWA FALLS — Wanda Ruth Kveen passed away at age 93.

She was a disabled veteran, former commander of the Chippewa DAV, and a mother three children: Olen Nantz and a daughter Brenda Ojibwa, both of Chippewa Falls, and preceded in death buy a son, Gregory Scott Dimmick.

She is also preceded in death by her mother, Thelma Kveen, and seven sisters: Velda, Juanita, Sylvia, Ruth, Virginia, Norma and Naomi; and one grandchild, Ryan Ojibwa.

Her wish was to donated her body to the Science Research center of the UM. There will be no services until her remains are returned, at which time notice will be made only to the family.