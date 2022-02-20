ONALASKA—Warren C. Wiedman, 97 of Onalaska, WI., and formerly of La Crescent, MN., died on Monday, February 14, 2022 at Onalaska Care Center. A complete obituary may be found and condolences left at www.schumacher-kish.com.
ONALASKA—Warren C. Wiedman, 97 of Onalaska, WI., and formerly of La Crescent, MN., died on Monday, February 14, 2022 at Onalaska Care Center. A complete obituary may be found and condolences left at www.schumacher-kish.com.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.