ONALASKA — Warren L Faas, 90, of Onalaska passed away peacefully on November 18, 2022, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 26, at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St. Onalaska, with visitation from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.