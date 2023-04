Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 401 Main Street, Onalaska. Pastor Ty Cooper will officiate. A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until time of service. Burial will be at 1:00 p.m. on Monday in Mormon Coulee Memorial Park.