CHIPPEWA FALLS — Wayland Craig Forehand Jr., age 79, passed to his Heavenly Father on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, while residing at home in Chippewa Falls.

He was born on July 7, 1943, in Rice Lake to Wayland “Nick” and Elizabeth (Snook) Forehand. As a symbol of his faith, he was saved and baptized at First Baptist Church in Hillsdale. On April 28, 1967, he married Ruth Ann Molde. To them, three children were born, James Wade, Angela Joy and David Jon.

He grew up on dairy farms in the Hillsdale area. He graduated from Barron High School in 1961. He then went on to college at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, graduating in 1965 with a Bachelor of Math and Physics. After he was married, Ruth and he moved to Kalamazoo, Michigan, where he attended Western Michigan University. He graduated from there in 1969 with a Master of Mathematics. They then moved to Round Lake, Illinois, afterward, and he attended Northern Illinois University where he graduated in 1972 with a Master of Administration.

He taught in Sauk Prairie, Wisconsin, and Round Lake, Illinois. He was the high school principal at Bricelyn, Minnesota, and Prairie Farm, Wisconsin. He taught high school mathematics at Prairie Farm for 17 years until retirement.

He spent retirement doing hospice volunteering work for Lakeview Hospice and working for Handi-Lift driving part-time. He was always one to help others in any way that he could. He also rode his Gold Wing motorcycle to enjoy God’s creation. He went on many motorcycle trips over the years, which is something he always looked forward to and thoroughly enjoyed. He shared this enjoyment with his wife and children throughout the years with them joining him on many of these trips.

He was a devoted father and grandfather, an avid reader, especially after retirement, a trusted friend and a faithful servant of God. He loved and cared for his family, dear friends, co-workers and students. They were all a bright spot in his life that he always spoke highly of over the years.

He is survived by the love of his life, Ruth Forehand; his children: James (Amy) Forehand, Angela (Curtis) Young and David Forehand; grandchildren: Antoine Schneider, Elizabeth Forehand, Trent Forehand and Alexander Forehand; his brother, Arden (Pat) Forehand; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Karen; and an infant nephew.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at Maranatha Evangelical Church in Rice Lake with Pastors Cody Kargus and Dennis Pond officiating. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Wayside Cemetery in Barron.

Arrangements are being handled by Rausch and Steel Funeral Home in Barron. Online condolences can be made at www.rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.