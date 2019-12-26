Wayne A. Blanchard

ONALASKA — Wayne Ashley Blanchard, 90, of Onalaska passed away Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. His parents were Alta Mae and Roy Wayne Blanchard.

Wayne attended the La Crosse schools, Hogan, Lincoln and Central. In January of 1949, Wayne enlisted in the U.S. Army. Wayne was honored by the Kiwanis Club for being the 1500th volunteer to be processed by the La Crosse recruiting station. Wayne served in Japan with the Occupation Forces. In 1950, he was sent to the Korean War, until he was rotated to come home in December of 1961. On Dec. 15, 1951, Wayne married Patricia Affeldt, having been sweethearts through school. In January of 1952, Wayne was sent to Fort Ord, California and then to Camp San Luis Obispo,, to finish out the extension of his enlistment and Pat joined him there.

After returning home, Wayne worked for his dad at his filling station. He then worked at Trane Company, until he was accepted on the La Crosse Police Department. During this time, he had served as president of the Police Association. Wayne worked as the dispatcher in the radio room in the new City Hall Police Department until his retirement. He then returned to work at Trane Company. Wayne was blessed with four wonderful children.